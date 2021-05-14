JT takes home awards in regional journalism competition

The Baltimore Jewish Times received several awards from the MDDC Press Association for work done in 2020.

The JT won first place and Best of Show in News Page Design for “Four Stories for the Mitzot of Purim.”

Staff writer Jesse Berman won second place in arts/entertainment reporting for “Drops of Jewpiter: Jewish Museum of Maryland launches outer space exhibit,” about the Jewish Museum of Maryland’s “Jews in Space: Members of the Tribe in Orbit” exhibit.

Berman also placed second in environmental reporting for “People of the Land: Exploring Judaism’s Rural Roots,” about Baltimore Jewish community members who work in agriculture.