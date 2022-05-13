JT wins 5 awards at regional journalism competition

The Baltimore Jewish Times won five awards in the MDDC Press Association journalism contest. The awards recognize work done in 2021.

The JT’s editorial, “It is time for a voting rights compromise,” won first place in the editorial category. This editorial argues for a moderate approach to the For the People Act, the federal voting rights bill that was being considered by Congress last year.

In religion reporting, the JT won first for “Festival of freedom.” This cover story shares Passover traditions from Jewish families of different ethnic backgrounds.

Staff writer Jesse Berman won second place in breaking news for the story, “When a customer collapsed at Market Maven, the general manager sprang into action.” This article was about how Eli Siegel, general manager at Market Maven and a former EMT, helped save a customer’s life.

In medical/science reporting, the JT won second for “Dr. Vered Stearns: Breast cancer pioneer,” a cover story that profiled a breast cancer expert at Johns Hopkins.

And in news design, the JT won first place for “Intersectionality takes center stage at Queer Jewish Arts Festival.” This feature story, and its colorful design, provided an advance for the Gordon Center’s first-ever Queer Jewish Arts Festival.