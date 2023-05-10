JT Wins Awards at MDDC Regional Journalism Competition

The Baltimore Jewish Times won three awards at the MDDC Press Association journalism contest. The contest awards news media organizations in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. The awards were for work done in 2022.

Art Director Ebony Brown won first place in sports page design for her design of “For the Love of the Game.” This story is about Baltimore native and former professional basketball player Tamir Goodman and the interfaith basketball camp he runs in Jerusalem.

Brown also received a second-place award in the business non-retail advertisement category for “For Over 104 Years.”

JT Editor Selah Maya Zighelboim won second place in religion reporting for her story, “Following in her footsteps.” In this story, women rabbis from across the Baltimore area reflect on the 50th anniversary of Rabbi Sally Priesand’s graduation from rabbinical school, the first woman in American history to be ordained as a rabbi.