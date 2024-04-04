On March 12, Judith Goldberg Moss of Columbia at 79. She is survived by son Stephen (Nicole) Moss; sister Phyllis (Marty) Kerble; and brother- and sister-in-law Ronald and Martha Moss. She was predeceased by husband Dr. Jeffrey L. Moss; parents Evelyn and Gilbert Goldberg; and brother-in-law, Joel (Sandi) Moss. She and her husband had so many close friends that were like family, too many to name. They collected excellent people and worked to keep them in their lives at dinners and to celebrate occasions within the community they created. She spent her life as a teacher at Waterloo Elementary and a mother, always giving and with a kind touch. She was soft spoken but strong in her convictions. She was a part of a special community of close friends in Columbia. She will be missed.

Contributions may be sent to National Council of Jewish Women, Attn: Development Department, 2055 L St, NW, Suite 650, Washington, DC 20036.