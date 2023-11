On Nov. 1, Judith Koelbl (née Sass) of Sykesville at 69. She is survived by husband Andrew Joseph Koelbl; children Matthew Robert Koelbl and Sarah Michelle (Derek Tyler) Hahn; mother Shirley Sass (née Gerstl); brother Clifford (Amy) Sass; grandson Oliver Atlas Hahn; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by father Sylvan Sass and brother Irvin (Debbie) Sass.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.