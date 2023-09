On Aug. 30, Judith Sarubin of Annapolis at 74. She is survived by husband Jay Andrew Resnick; children Charlotte Kvasnovsky (Robert Pitman), Nicolas Kvasnovsky, Anna Resnick (Abe) Pollack, Eli Z. Resnick and Zoe Marinacci Resnick; sisters Flora (Barry) Stelzer and Leslie (Tom) Ries; and grandchildren Sebastien, Frederic and Arthur Pitman, and Micah, Helena and Carmita Resnick. She was predeceased by parents Phyllis and Morton Sarubin.

Contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Chesapeake.