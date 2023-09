On Aug. 24, Judy Chernak of Pikesville at 87. She is survived by children Jon (Nancy) Chernak, Dr. Jeffrey Chernak, Debi Chernak and Wendy (David) Hefter; brother Dr. Joseph (Joanie) Esterson; grandchildren Dr. Linda (Dr. Clifford) Meyers, Dr. Laura (Dr. Josh) Slane, Dr. Brian Chernak, Jay Chernak, Michael Chernak, Stephanie Hefter, Amy (Zev) Wiesen, Daniel Hefter and Rebecca (Elliot) Levy; great-grandchildren Julia Meyers, William Meyers, Henry Slane and Mark Wiesen; and brother-in-law Michael Olshan. She was predeceased by sisters Lonna (Dr. Marvin) Kahn and Marilyn Stern-Olshan and parents Rose and Dr. Sidney Esterson.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208; Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, P.O. Box 21571, Pikesville, MD 21282; or CHANA Baltimore, 1325 Bedford Road, P.O. Box 15096, Baltimore, MD 21282-9998.