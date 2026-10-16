Judy Hoffman (nee Rosen) of Baltimore passed away on October 5, at the age of 76. She is survived by her beloved husband Louis (Leib) Hoffman; loving children, Shimon (Shira) Hoffman, Shani (Jason) Reitberger, Mordechai (Leah) Hoffman, Ezra (Chaya) Hoffman, Shira (Naftali) Zeilengold, Esther (Abba) Swiatycki; caring siblings, David (Faige) Rosen, Yosef (Rochel) Rosen, Bracha (Yosef) Polstein; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Rena Hoffman, and devoted parents, Shirley and Max Rosen.