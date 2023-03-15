On February 23, Judy Yudell Lerner Michelson of Baltimore at 87. She is survived by children Mark (Traci) Lerner, Susan (John) Levin, Diane (Richard) Saltzman and Jonathan (Debra) Lerner; grandchildren Stephanie (Jason) Levee, Coby (Nadine Zylberberg) Lerner, Tyler Lerner, Sara Lerner, Chana (Eliyahu) Rosenthal, Yami (Elli) Shashua, Ari (Adiel) Levin, Zachary Saltzman, Alexander Saltzman, Rachel Lerner and Lauren Lerner; and great-grandchildren Spencer Levee, Cooper Levee, Maddie Levee, Pella Lerner, Nitai Rosenthal, Bnaya Shashua, Arbel Shashua, Sinai Shashua, Neta Shashua and brother Marvin (Nina) Yudell. She was predeceased by parents Betty and Abraham Yudell.

Contributions may be sent to Sinai Hospital of Baltimore (Judy Yudell Lerner Michelson Nursing Fund in the notes). Mail to LifeBridge Health Corporate Development Office, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, Maryland 21215 or online at lifebridgehealth.org/main/lifebridge-corporate-development.