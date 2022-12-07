On November 11, Julius Margolis of Baltimore at 85. He is survived by children Howard (Donna) Margolis, Fred (Loretta) Margolis and Stella Margolis; stepchildren Stephanie (Laurence) Schneider and Brad (Paige) Axel; grandchildren Adam Margolis, Amanda Margolis, Drew Margolis, Rachel Margolis and Bayle Margolis; and step-grandchildren Jordyn Schneider, Zachary Schneider and Sawyer Axel. He was predeceased by his wife, Shelley Margolis; siblings Joel (Jean) Margolis, Eddie (Beverly) Margolis and Emma Margolis; and parents Hyman and Fanny Margolis.

Julius was the type of friend anyone would want. He was caring, generous and loving to all — from close family and friends to complete strangers. His passion for helping those in need was clear as he donated so much of his time and energy to his community. Above all else, Julius cared for his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: the Chimes Foundation, 4815 Seton Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215.