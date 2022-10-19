On October 9, June Sacks (née Margolin) of Pikesville at 93. She is survived by children Jane Sacks, Amy Sacks and David (Tracey) Sacks; sister Alice M. (late Harold) Adler; grandchildren Eric (Jennifer) Schulman, Alex Schulman (fiancée Samantha Bloom), William Sacks, Danielle (Dr. Steve) Epstein, Marla Myerberg and Brooke Myerberg (fiancé Ethan Krochmal); and great-grandchildren Graham Schulman, Reid Schulman, Evie Epstein, Max Epstein and Rose Epstein. June was predeceased by husband N. Stanley Sacks; and parents Ethel and Aaron Margolin.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, the Beth El Sisterhood or the Beth El Adult Choir Fund at 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.