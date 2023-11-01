Karen Rieger

On Oct. 13, Karen Rieger (née Miller) of Columbia at 77. She is survived by husband Jerald Rieger and brothers Larry, Kenneth and Douglass Miller. She was predeceased by siblings Sheryl and Thomas Miller and parents June and Howard Miller.

