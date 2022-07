On July 10, Kaye Rosenblit (née Snyder) of Baltimore at 96. She is survived by daughter Iris (Rick) Goldberg; grandson Jordan Goldberg; and niece and nephews Karen Needle, David Snyder and Ken Snyder. She was predeceased by husband Samuel Rosenblit; siblings Sidney Snyder, Ruth Needle and Lee Snyder; nephew Howard Needle; and parents Harry and Kate Snyder, as well as Ida Snyder.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, online and Alz.org.