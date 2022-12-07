On November 12, Keith Allan Rubin at 55. He is survived by children Rachel Rubin and Tessa Rubin; siblings Brian (Robin) Rubin and Ricky Rubin (Melanie Wolf); parents Sylvan and Lorrene Rubin; significant other Angela Myers and her children, Brandon and Courtney Myers; nieces and nephews Matthew (Sarah) Rubin, Jessica Rubin and Adam Rubin; and great-nephew Davis Rubin. Keith was predeceased by his grandparents, Selma and Herman London, and Julia and Michael Rubin.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Kappa Guild, Inc., c/o Sheila Mentz, 4327 Crest Heights Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.