Kelly Meltzer supports healers

Though she was raised Catholic in Potomac, Kelly Meltzer, the director of Central Services at LifeBridge Health, has since become a proud member of the Jewish community.

Sponsored by Beth Shalom Congregation’s Rabbi Susan Grossman, Meltzer officially converted in March of 2012, just in time for her, and her husband Michael, to enjoy the April bat mitzvah ceremony of their daughter, Jennifer.

“It was very important to me to have a significant role in her ceremony,” Meltzer, a resident of Westminster and current member of Westminster Synagogue, said in an email.

After attending a private Catholic grade school and high school, Meltzer received a degree in sport management from the University of Dayton. She went on to manage special events in the nonprofit world. When an open spot at LifeBridge as the manager of special events for the development team crossed her path, she jumped at the opportunity and worked her way up through the ranks to her current position at LifeBridge.

“The one thing I love about my job is that each day is different,” Meltzer said. “I have the privilege to lead an incredibly talented team of four and we are charged with the Annual Giving, Stewardship, Corporate Support and Special Events functions for the LifeBridge Health Development Department.

“We are tasked with identifying new donors to the health system – whether they come to us as grateful patients, corporate supporters, event participants, grateful community members we vaccinated, or employees – as well as stewarding all of our donors,” Meltzer continued. “We have the honor of raising money that is used to invest in the best talent, upgrade technology and equipment, enhance programs and increase the quality of the healthcare experience we are able to offer to our patients and their families.”

Meltzer is particularly proud of the work she has done over the past 20 months, she said, as the community came forward with donations of cash, personal protective equipment, meals and other items for LifeBridge’s frontline health care staff. Meltzer and her colleagues worked to “triage” the different donations coming into five separate hospitals.

“In development we are usually raising money for programs, equipment, technology and talent that will benefit our patients, but it was an incredibly humbling experience to do this for my fellow employees,” Meltzer said. “I was honored to accept items that would benefit our frontline healthcare teams across the system, knowing that they were putting their lives on the line (as they do each day anyway) during a very scary time.

“Everyone came forward with the same thought [of] ‘we want to do something’ for these healthcare professionals facing this pandemic every day,” Meltzer added.

In her spare time, Meltzer volunteers with the Rape Crisis Intervention Service in Carroll County.

She also did volunteer work for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Ga. Highlights of her experience there included working with the Secret Service when Chelsea Clinton wanted to attend a gymnastics event, finding a suite for Bruce Willis and Demi Moore to stay in between events and watching Muhammad Ali light the Olympic torch during the opening ceremonies.

“This opportunity was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I could not pass up,” Meltzer said about the 1996 Olympics. “I jumped at this chance and volunteered on the spot.”