On June 23, Gordon Ivan King of Randallstown at 82. He is survived by brother Barry King; cousin Linda (Mark) Levy; and other family and friends. He was predeceased by parents Manny and Goldie King.

Contributions may be sent to Jared Scott Levy Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.