On January 31, Klara Oksion (née Katsev) of Owings Mills at 90. She is survived by daughter Irina Khodorkovsky; granddaughter Jenya (Denis) Danilin; and great-grandchildren Rafaella and Daniel Danilin. She was predeceased by her brother Roman Katsev; and her parents Genya and Iosif Katsev. She was a very humble, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family, relatives and people around her.

Contributions may be sent to: the Ukraine Emergency Fund, c/o The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.