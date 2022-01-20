On Dec. 31, Sami Klein (née Weiner) 82. She is survived by children Pamela Klein (Chris Botka), Jeffrey Klein (Michelle Rosenthal) and Lizzy Klein; sister Norma (Paul) Gorden; grandchildren Nicole Rosenthal Klein, Eloise Klein Botka and Imogene Klein Botka; nephew Mark (Susan) Gorden; niece Amy (Larry) Shulman; and great-nieces and great-nephews Jennifer and Scott Marchione, Robert and Alana Shulman and Alyssa and Ross Shulman. She was predeceased by husband Eugene Klein and parents Barbara Rose and Philip Weiner. Her family is grateful to Andrea Sylvester and the staff of Rogerson House for the more than 10 years of care and comfort they provided.

Contributions may be sent to MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, PO Box 96119, Washington, DC 20090.