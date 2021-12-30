On Dec. 8, Marian Koenigsburg (née Pear) of Baltimore at 97. She is survived by children Gwen Koenigsburg and Neil (Pamela) Koenigsburg; grandson David Koenigsburg; and by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by husband Aaron Koenigsburg; brother Henry Pear; sisters-in-law Bette Pear, Ruth Pear and Elsie Koenigsberg; brother-in-law David Koenigsberg; and parents Louis and Flora Pear.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, online at alz.org, or American Cancer Society, online at cancer.org.