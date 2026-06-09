Kol HaLev Is a Voice by and for Many Hearts

Kol HaLev means “voice of the heart” in Hebrew, and the congregation in Lutherville lives up to its name.

Judy Gerb, the synagogue’s president, said that when she joined, she was moved by the community’s intentionality in living the values it expounds.

“I like the idea that anybody can believe anything, but the emphasis of Reconstructionism is community and living your life as morally [as you can],” she said. “That is the basis of Kol HaLev.”

Rabbi Emily Stern called the community “a special gem.”

“It is a space for people to come and dream and feel connected,” she said.

Stern added that it is an “oasis” for people who want to come and not be caught up in everything happening outside of its walls.

“It’s not that people aren’t political, but our purpose is to be connective and not foster division in any way. We do this in every way possible that you could imagine — all the tools, the services are completely inclusive.”

Connection and interaction between members is encouraged in ways that some synagogues might find atypical. During a Shabbat service, it’s common for members to raise their hands, be called on, and ask a question or make a point relative to the weekly parsha.

Services and events have music, like some shuls do, but the degree to which Kol HaLev does it is different.

“People from the community are all playing music if they know how to play an instrument. We’re introducing cello because somebody knows how to play the cello. [Director of Marketing] David [Rosenberg] plays harmonica,” Stern said.

Rosenberg added this dynamic is something he especially loves.

“Congregants play viola, you’ll hear congregants play guitar, flute, piano,” he said.

About 85 families belong to Kol HaLev, which is a size that keeps it secure for the future but also means that everyone knows everyone else. Gerb said that, in her experience, this is the size that really creates an interwoven community.

“I’ve belonged to a big shul, and people know each other, but [at Kol HaLev] we all know each other,” she said. “We all care about each other.”

Rosenberg said at services there is rarely, if ever, a moment where you see congregants sit next to someone new and keep the conversation limited to a “hello” or a “Shabbat shalom.”

“People come and they listen, and we are all there for each other,” he said.

As a rabbi at a Reconstructionist community, Stern has unique designations. She was ordained in the renewal tradition, and has been trained as a rabbi and a Jewish spiritual director. She said that’s helped her foster an open environment for belief and worship.

“There is nothing that somebody can believe that I think we would totally shun,” she said.

“It’s wonderful.”

Gerb said she is at an age where fewer of her relatives are around and her kids are grown. Kol HaLev, therefore, has become more than just a place to worship, something that’s only possible because of the people that belong there.

“I think of Kol HaLev as my family by choice,” she said.

Silver borrowed a term from the military to describe what he sees around him. “No man left behind,” he said.

Silver added that the programming at Kol HaLev is something that the synagogue is proud of. There is a “story circle” where members can share their personal journeys. There is the Chesed Network, which provides volunteer help from synagogue members when another member is in a time of need. There are meditation sessions, Zumba classes, concerts and more.

All in all, Kol HaLev has carved out a lane for itself as a welcoming place that makes anyone that comes through its doors feel warm and welcomed.

“Once people find it, they feel like they’ve struck gold,” Rosenberg said.

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