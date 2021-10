On Sept. 26, Sofia Kushner of Baltimore. She is survived by brother Lev Kushner; children Yakov (Irina) Fishman and Rosa (Boris) Pap; grandchildren Evelina Fishman (Gene Kutsishin), Mark Fishman, Leonida (Steven) Sless and Alla Pap; and great-grandchildren Leah Kutsishin, Gabriella Sless and Maya Sless. She was predeceased by husband Mikhael Fishman.