On April 14, Kyle Marisa Roth of Chestertown at 36. She is survived by parents Jacqueline C. Cohen Roth and Robert L. Roth (Wendy Sand Eckel); sisters Lindsay Anne Roth and Sage Elana Roth (Jeffrey M. Burke); niece Thalia Mae Roth-Burke; and her loyal Yorkie companion Hamilton (who is in good hands). She was predeceased by grandparents Albert and Fay Roth and Nathan A. Cohen, M.D. and Thalia L. Cohen. She was extremely creative, and perhaps her greatest gift was her ability to gather an extraordinary amount of information, synthesize it and then present it with insight, humor and panache. Over the past four years, Kyle was a prominent presence on the internet, posting original content about “gossip blind” items on TikTok, Instagram, Patreon and other social media platforms, which garnered close to a million followers. Her posts under “The Kyle Marisa” generated more than a billion views and 50 million likes. She was affectionately known for her tagline: “You want more? I’ll give you more.”

Contributions may be sent to Lahaina Community Land Trust (lahainacommunitylandtrust.org), Colorectal Cancer Alliance (colorectalcancer.org/), Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity (eliewieselfoundation.org/), Adopt a Whale (adopt-us.whales.org/whale-adoption-project/), TBI Warrior Foundation (tbiwarriorfoundation.org), or First Nations Development Institute (firstnations.org).