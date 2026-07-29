Lane Weinzweig, Who Found Her Artistic Voice Later in Life, Dies at 84

Lane Weinzweig did not discover her life as an artist until she was in her 60s.

At Fairhaven, a Sykesville retirement community, Weinzweig began taking art classes. She worked in watercolor, pencil and pastels, filling her pictures with cats, animals and beach scenes. Soon, nearly every inch of her room displayed something she had made or loved.

She changed the pictures every few months, turning the room into a rotating art exhibition.

“She just got really into it and realized she actually had a little talent,” said her daughter, Julie Schemm.

Weinzweig, a Baltimore-area native known for creativity, humor and concern for others, died on June 29 at Fairhaven while receiving hospice care. She was 84 and had battled several cancers.

Her paintings often revealed her playful side. One showed a lion cub looking up at an adult lion. On the back, Weinzweig had written its title: “What Do You Want Now?”

Another showed an orange cat and a calico cat with their tails crossing. She called it “The Tail of Two Kitties.”

“She named everything,” Schemm said.

At shiva, family members displayed Weinzweig’s artwork as one final exhibition.

Weinzweig was born Lane Grosman and grew up near Pimlico Race Course on Wolverton Avenue. Her parents, Ralph and Margaret Grosman, had relatives on the same block. Her father owned a small grocery store nearby.

After attending community college, Weinzweig trained as a medical secretary and worked in the field for several years. She left work to raise her two children, Lewis Dawes and Schemm, before returning as a medical assistant in a general practice.

The work suited her, Schemm said, because Weinzweig became close to patients and took a personal interest in them.

That attention appeared in small details. She sent cards for birthdays and other occasions, adding drawings, sayings and personal messages.

“It wasn’t just a card,” Schemm said. “She would draw little pictures on it and make everything personal.”

Lane met Eugene Morris Weinzweig through a relative who arranged a blind date. Within six months they were engaged, and they married within a year.

They made their home in Randallstown, where Eugene Weinzweig worked as an accountant and commuted to Washington, D.C., for a position with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. They were married for 51 years.

Schemm said she does not remember her parents fighting.

“It was just their love for each other,” she said. “They were always there for each other.”

The family belonged to Beth Israel Congregation when the synagogue was on Liberty Road. Weinzweig’s children attended Hebrew school and celebrated their bar and bat mitzvahs. The family observed Passover, Rosh Hashanah and other Jewish holidays.

For years, Weinzweig hosted the extended family’s Chanukah party, taking it over when older relatives could no longer manage it. She continued the gathering after moving to Fairhaven, giving her grandchildren the same kind of memories that her children had formed in Randallstown.

She was also known for making a plain noodle kugel without apples or raisins.

At Fairhaven, Weinzweig continued maintaining Jewish traditions. Schemm helped her change over her Passover dishes, and Weinzweig attended Friday evening services led by Rabbi Amy Scheinerman for as long as she was able.

An old Jewish National Fund collection box remained among her possessions. Schemm remembered it from childhood, when her mother would put money into it and later send the savings as a donation.

Weinzweig and her husband moved to Fairhaven when they were in their early 60s. Eugene Weinzweig had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and they wanted to establish themselves in a community that could meet their changing needs without burdening their children.

They began in a cottage and later moved into assisted living, where their rooms were directly across the hall from each other. When he eventually required nursing care, she visited him every day.

Fairhaven also gave Weinzweig opportunities to explore interests of her own. In addition to painting, she wrote pieces that appeared in a resident publication and read romance and mystery novels. She became involved in a Wii bowling league and managed it for years.

Weinzweig also served on resident committees and brought concerns about food, activities and other issues to Fairhaven administrators. Her daughter saw that advocacy as a continuation of what Weinzweig had done years earlier in Randallstown, where she pushed for streetlights to make the neighborhood safer and became involved in a community group.

“She was an advocate for safety and for doing the right thing,” Schemm said.

She volunteered for years with the Baltimore Humane Society and loved cats. At Fairhaven, she had two cats at one time, but cats appeared everywhere in her life: in her paintings, calendars, pins and clothing.

“She turned into the crazy cat lady,” Schemm said affectionately.

Weinzweig also supported breast cancer organizations after surviving breast cancer herself.

She remained devoted to her family, attending her grandsons’ baseball and football games and their graduations whenever she was physically able. Shortly before her death, she met her first great-grandson, Alexander.

Schemm said her mother taught the family to remain connected, to be there for one another and to find something that brings happiness — as Weinzweig had found painting later in life.

“To know her made you feel special,” Schemm said.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Baltimore Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.