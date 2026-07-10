Lane Weinzweig (nee Grosman), of Sykesville, Mryland, passed away on June 29 at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving children, Lewis (Eve) Dawes, and Julie Schemm; dear siblings, Marc (Diana) Grosman, and Avery (Stephen) Chandler; cherished grandchildren, Justin (Brittany) Schemm, and Austin Schemm; loving great-grandson, Alexander Schemm. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Eugene Weinzweig; dear son-in-law, Walter Schemm; and adored parents, Margaret and Ralph Grosman. Lane Weinzweig, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, lived a life rooted in love, creativity, and community. Born and raised in the Baltimore area, she devoted herself to her family for over 50 years of marriage before finding a vibrant second chapter at her retirement community, where her passion for painting and drawing blossomed into a recognized artistic talent. Those who knew her described her as lovely, smart, and caring — a reflection of the grace and warmth she brought to everyone around her.