On September 4, Larry A. Snyder, M.D. of Baltimore at 84. He is survived by wife Rona Snyder (née Seletsky); children Steven Snyder, M.D., of Virginia Beach, Julie Collins, and Michael (Jill) Snyder; grandchildren Eli Snyder, Brett Snyder, Adam Snyder, Brendan Collins, Ryan Collins, and Logan Collins; and sister Linda (Phil) Katz. He was predeceased by siblings Charlotte Levine and Stanley Snyder.

Larry was loved by all who knew him. His full and wonderful life was highlighted by 39 years of practice as a radiologist and countless games of poker, gin, and pitch. His most treasured experiences were those spent with his adoring wife of 62 years, his children, and his six favorite grandchildren.