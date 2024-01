On Dec. 20, Larry Marc Weissman of Pikesville at 75. He is survived by wife Susan Weissman (née Stape); daughter Beth J. Weissman; brother Jeffrey (Nancy) Weissman; brother-in-law Andrew (Robin) Stape; and nephews Evan Weissman and Jared Stape. He was predeceased by parents Mildred and Bernie Weissman.

Contributions may be sent to Zero Prostate Cancer.