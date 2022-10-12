On September 21, Larry Mayer Zimlin of Baltimore at 81. He is survived by loving family members. He is the father of Laurie (Gregory) Raphael of Cochranville, Pa., and James (Monika) Zimlin of Ventura, Calif.; grandfather of Daniel Raphael; brother of David (Judith) Zimlin of Dunedin, Fla. He was preceded in passing by parents Herman and Faye Zimlin of Largo, Fla. Per his final wishes, he is to be cremated and ashes spread in the Pacific Ocean. A Celebration of Life is to be scheduled at a later date.

