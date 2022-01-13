LASSON

On Dec. 24, Greta Lasson (née Wolfe) of Baltimore at 77. She is survived by husband Dr. Morris Lasson; children Dr. Elliott (Shayndee) Lasson, Daniel (Suzann) Lasson, Debbie (Leejay) Lowenstein, Dr. Jonathan (Chaya) Lasson and Naomi (Daniel) Miller; siblings Dr. Irving Wolfe, Miriam Hazard Smock and Dora Wolfe; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents Dorothy and Samuel Wolfe.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Baltimore, MD 21208.


