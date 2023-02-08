On January 13, Laura Sykes (née Raim) of Silver Spring at 97. She is survived by daughters Sharon (Charles) Stewart and Debra Seibert; sister-in-law Rosalie Raim; grandchildren Kerri (Edward Gold) Ruttenberg, Margo (Kevin Munhall) Seibert and Alyssa (Andrew Bare) Seibert; and great-grandchildren Lana Munhall and Elliott Bare. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Sykes; her brother, Albert Raim; and her parents, Rachel and David Raim.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Gilchrist of Howard County, c/o Gilchrist Hospice Care,11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.