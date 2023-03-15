On March 4, Laurie Glassner (née Jacobson) of Baltimore at 78. She is survived by husband Arnold “Sonny” Glassner; daughter Lauren (Andy) Levinson; sister Rosellen Fleishman; and grandchildren Josie Levinson and Bea Levinson. She was predeceased by parents Nelson and Bessie Jacobson; brother Louis Jacobson; and brother-in-law Bob Fleishman. As a business and community leader, as well as wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend, she was a force of nature and a bright light. With her husband Sonny, she owned and ran Louis Mazor, Inc., an interior design business started by her grandfather at the turn of the 20th century. Over the years, she actively supported the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Kennedy Krieger Institute and the Womens Board of the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Contributions may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), online at JDRF.org.