Lawrence John Wilner

On October 28, Lawrence (Larry) John Wilner of Crownsville at 75. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Joseph and Allyson Wilner; girlfriend Sandra Harris; and siblings Thomas (Jane), James (Ellen) and Theodora (Bruce Heard) Wilner. He is predeceased by parents Morton H. and Zelda “Pete” Wilner.

Larry encouraged people not just to look through a conventional lens, but rather, to question the questions, motives, context and basis of understanding in any situation. He was loved by his many friends.

Larry spent his last years with Sandra Harris, his girlfriend of more than a decade. They laughed every day along with their menagerie that included two Boykin spaniels, a cat, two parrots, six chickens and whatever else needed a home.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Bar C Ranch online at: www.barcranch.org; Little Longears Miniature Donkey Rescue online at: www.littlelongears.org; Chabad of Anne Arundel County online at: www.chabadaac.com; or Friends of the Jewish Chapel online at: fojcusna.org