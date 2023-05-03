On April 23, Lawrence Katz of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by son Bryan Katz and nephews Joshua and Jeffrey Katz. He was predeceased by wife Carole Ilene Katz (née Rosenblum); brother Albert Katz; and parents Julius and Rebecca Katz. He graduated from high school at age 15 and spent two years at Georgia Tech before being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War in 1950. After returning home, he completed a master’s in economics at Columbia University. He spent his entire career at the Social Security Administration, retiring in 2009 after a half century of service. Besides his family, he loved watching sports — his favorite teams were the Orioles, Colts and ultimately the Ravens. He was an American history buff and enjoyed any TV show or movie with a Western theme.

Contributions can be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 or to the charity of your choice.