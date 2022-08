On August 10, Lawrence Katz of Baltimore at 74. He is survived by wife Ellen Katz (née Abramson); brother Donald Katz; step-children Bryan Abramson and Roxane Block; grandchildren Jack Abramson, Max Abramson and Riley Block; uncle of Renan (Amanda) Katz; and great-uncle to Ella Katz, Sadie Katz and Amelia Katz.

