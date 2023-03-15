On March 5, Lawrence Martin Kloze of Baltimore at 83. He is survived by wife Vicki Kloze (née Isenstein); children Gideon Kloze, Sarah Kloze (Matt Krajewski), Rachel (Mike) Mincin, Max (Lacee) Kloze and Abraham (Jen) Kloze; sister Barbara Shapiro; and grandchildren Ethan Mincin, Leah Mincin, Matthew Kloze, Ezra Kloze and Benjamin Kloze. He was predeceased by parents Rose and Alexander Kloze.

Contributions may be sent to Cylburn Arboretum Friends, 4915 Greenspring Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209 or Eric Waller Mt. Washington Community Garden, c/o Naomi Rosner, 5719 Cross Country Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21209.