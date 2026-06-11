Lawrence Stephen Castine, of Baltimore passed away on May 2, at the age of 85. He is survived by his cherished wife, Suzanne Castine (nee De Palma); devoted children, Neil Castine (Ezra Begun), David (Raquela) Castine, and Brian Castine; his loving siblings, Richard (Joan) Castine, and Karen (Paul) Silver; and his adored grandchildren, Logan and Max; caring brothers-in-law, Dick (Judy) De Palma and Rob (Deb) De Palma and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his dear parents, Mary and Norman Castine. Larry was born in Baltimore and graduated from City College in 1958 and then from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1962. He was a great music fan and played guitar (by ear) with his best friend Dr. Ted Waldman. He was married for over 45 years to his beloved wife Sue. He enjoyed spending time with the family and was a great sports fan (particularly March Madness.)