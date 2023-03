On March 17, Lea Rosen (née Brender) of Silver Spring at 87. She is survived by children Boaz (Dina) Rosen, Ron (Anne) Rosen and Yitzhak (Aliza) Rosen; grandchildren Lior (Rachel), Nadav, Maayan, Sigal, Gadi, Dan, Gil and Maya; great-grandchildren Ester Moria Shoshona, Riva Haia, Tama Haia and Nehama Mushka; and significant other Victor Spitz. She was predeceased by husband Moshe Rosen. She was a wonderful mom, wife, mother-in-law and grandmother. She gave all her life for her children and her family. We all love her and miss her so much. We all admired her courage, kindness, optimism and strength. She was very strong and fought till her last moment.

