On Oct. 24, Leah Lurie Heyn of Baltimore at 84. She is survived by children Frank Heyn (Leonie Paalman), Kenneth (Dominique) Heyn and Eve Heyn (Michael Moss); sister Myra (Kalman) Hettleman; grandchildren Thomas Heyn, Aren Moss, Penelope Heyn, Will Moss and Emile Heyn; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by former husband Herman Heyn and parents Miriam and Herman Lurie. A piano teacher, she was a passionate political activist and classical music lover.

Contributions may be sent to Amnesty International, online at amnestyusa.org, or Doctors Without Borders, online at doctorswithoutborders.org, or Maryland Public Television, online at mpt.org.