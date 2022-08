On August 10, Leah Ostreicher of Baltimore at 97. She is survived by children Judy Ostreicher and Joseph (Valerie) Bura; and grandson Norbert Bura. She was predeceased by parents Seindele and Meyer Ickovitz.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.