On July 22, Leah Rosin (née Better) of Baltimore at 94. She is survived by her children Marshall (Barbara) Rosin, Harriet Rosin, Craig Rosin (Nurite Notarius-Rosin), and Leslie Rosin; grandchildren Benjamin Stein (Arin Kramer), Amarit Rosin (Seth Rosenblum), Lauren (Daniel) Marcus, Shirah Rosin (Brian Lester), Jacob (Hinda) Rosin, John Rosin (Kelli Dowling), and Jessica (Darrell) Bly; and 19 adored great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Dr. John D. Rosin and parents Anna and Louis Better.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201 or the charity of your choice.