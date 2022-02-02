Members of 4Front Baltimore participated in its STAC Series: Lobbying 101, where they learned what it means to be an advocate and discussed whether Moses, Abraham and Esther were advocates for the Jewish people.
LEARNING ADVOCACY
ByJT Staff
-
0
Members of 4Front Baltimore participated in its STAC Series: Lobbying 101, where they learned what it means to be an advocate and discussed whether Moses, Abraham and Esther were advocates for the Jewish people.
Baltimore Jewish Times Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the greater Baltimore area.
CONTRIBUTE
Support Independent Jewish Journalism
Your contribution helps keep the Baltimore Jewish Times a vital source of news, opinion and culture into the new decade and beyond.