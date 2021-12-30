On Dec. 13, Bernice Lebow (née Horwitz) of Baltimore at 101. She is survived by children Dr. Richard (Lisa) Lebow and Bonnie Kravitz; grandchildren Heather (Erik) Friedman, Michael (Samantha) Kravitz and Hunter Lebow; great-grandchildren Amanda and Blake Friedman and Hailey and Madelyn Kravitz; and companion Dr. Paul Witkin. She was predeceased by husband Herman Samuel Lebow; brothers Irwin and Harold Horwitz; and parents Ida and Abraham Horwitz.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.