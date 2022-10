On October 9, Leia Derera (née Elerant) of Pikesville at 103. She is survived by son Dan Derera and granddaughter Isabel Derera (William Arnold). She was predeceased by husband Lazar Derera; siblings Genia Gloger, Nechoma Berger and Asher Elerant; and parents Haim and Seva Elerant.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Talmudical Academy at: www.talmudicalacademy.org.