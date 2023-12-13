On Nov. 28, Leni Broder (née Weiss) of Baltimore at 90. She is survived by children Robin (Jay) Schwarz, Glenn Broder and Joy (Steven) Graber; sister Marilyn Fisher; grandchildren Eli (Dena) Schwarz, Simcha (Naomi) Schwarz, Yoni (Rena) Schwarz, Binny (Rochel) Schwarz, Huvie (Zev) Winchell, Ellie (Daniel) Lieberman, Meir Broder, Goldie (Shloimie) Lesser, Moshe (Sarah) Graber, Chananya (Esther) Graber, Shlomo Meir (Sara) Graber and Aviva Graber; and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Samuel Broder; brother Norman Weiss; and parents Max and Cecelia Weiss. She was a pioneer of the Baltimore Jewish community as well as the Baltimore Jewish day schools. She will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Contributions may be sent to Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, Hatzalah of Baltimore or Ahavas Yisroel of Baltimore.