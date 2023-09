On Aug. 23, Leon Rosen of Pikesville at 83. He is survived by wife Marilyn Rosen (née Weiss); children Lauren (Steven) Cornblatt and Miles (Alexandra) Rosen; siblings Shirley (late Allen) Brickman and Sidney Rosen; and grandchildren Benjamin Cornblatt, Tilly Cornblatt and Harley Rosen. He was predeceased by parents Rose and Benjamin Rosen and brother Frank Rosen.

