On June 30, Leona “Nonie” Norton (née Bogat) of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by children Lawrence Howard Norton (Heather McDowell), Nancy Sherry Norton (Steven Herlich) and Marci Beth Norton (Howard Philips); sister Marsha Winograd; grandchildren Nicole (Max) Meneveau, Jessica Eisenberg, Kelsey Norton, Ethan Norton, Zoe Philips and Maya Philips; and great-grandchildren David Meneveau and Nora Meneveau. She was predeceased by husband Gerald Lewis Norton; sister Betty (Bobby) Barrett; brother-in-law Bernie Winograd; and parents Anna and Moses Bogat. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she lived a life full of love, adventure and dedication. She attended Forest Park High School before furthering her education at the University of Maryland, College Park, and Catonsville Community College. She met her husband, the love of her life, on a blind date, leading to a beautiful marriage on July 31, 1955. She thrived as a bookkeeper and office manager for CPA and law firms. Her passions extended beyond her career; she was an avid knitter, crocheter and sewer, who also enjoyed scrapbooking and playing mahjong and bridge. She loved traveling, football (cheering for the Colts and Ravens), going out for crabs and dining out with loved ones. Above all, her greatest joys were her family, education and her grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to the Riderwood Benevolent Care Fund, 3140 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904.