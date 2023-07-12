On June 29, Leonard A. Werner of Baltimore at 96. He is survived by children Carolyn (Mark) Lenes and Joyce Rohlfing; siblings Susan (Wayne) Masterman and William “Billy” (Paula) Werner; grandchildren Taryn Haight, Meghan Haight, Aaron (Marta) Rohlfing and Bryan Rohlfing. He was predeceased by wife Bessie “Patsy” Werner (née Charrick); son Mark Werner; son-in-law Philip Rohlfing; brother Manford Werner; and parents Lillian and Bernard Werner.

Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.