On November 12, Leonard Kaplan of Baltimore at 85. He was the beloved husband of Gail Kaplan (nee Shavitz); devoted father to Jeffrey (Julie Burman), Laurie Freeman and Amy Kaplan (Erik Selz); cherished Poppi to Emily, Jackson, Carli, Rachael, Eli and Avery; and loving brother to Judith (Dennis) Brodkin. He was predeceased by his parents, David and Gertrude Kaplan; his in-laws, Leon and Minna Shavitz; and his brother, Max Kaplan. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made in Lenny’s memory to: the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21210 (https://www.bsomusic.org) or to the charity of your choice.