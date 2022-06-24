On June 4, Leonard Schleider of Baltimore at 84. He is survived by children Leslie (Steven) Hyman, David Schleider and Aleck (Randi) Schleider; siblings Anita (Kenny) Baum and Philip (Rita) Schleider; grandchildren Liana (Billy) Vadala, Lila Schleider and Ben Schleider and companion, Julie Hoffman. He was predeceased by daughter-in-law Supranee Schleider and parents Max Schleider, Esther Schleider, Lester Ronay and Marcia (Cohen) Schleider.Throughout his career he catered to generations of Jewish families, from brissim, b’nai mitzvah, to countless weddings. For many years, he was also the kosher caterer to the White House and Israeli embassy. As a national event caterer, he also provided food service for the 1984 and 1996 Summer Olympics. One of his proudest endeavors was as the founder and chairman of the Jewish American Festival, which began in Baltimore in 1977. He has always stated that raising his three children to become kind and respectful adults has been the greatest achievement and satisfaction of his life.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.