On July 12, Leonard Skolnik of Baltimore at 85. He is survived by children Adam (Kathleen) Skolnik and Rachel Skolnik; and grandchildren Jack Skolnik, Benjamin Skolnik and Hannah Cogen. He was predeceased by wife Sandra “Sandy” Skolnik (née Morrison); and parents Elise and Jack Skolnik.

Contributions may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA or The MMHA Service Training Apprenticeship Program, 11155 Dolfield Blvd., Suite 200, Owings Mills, MD 21117 (mmhasta.org).