On June 16, Leonard Wasser of Columbia at 78. He is survived by sisters Anita Bucknam and Judith Schiff; nieces Jodi Bucknam, Cory Bucknam, Stacy Schiff and Robyn Schiff; great-nieces and great-nephews Ethan Michael Davis, Olivia Simone Davis and Sacha Twemlow; and many family and friends. He was predeceased by parents Milton and Sylvia Wasser.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.